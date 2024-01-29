Review: Shed Seven fans sent into frenzy at Coventry gig
Indie favourites Shed Seven’s treated fans to old and new at their album launch show in Coventry.
Their new album, A Matter of Time, is the band’s 6th studio album which recently topped the official album charts at No 1 and has sold more physical copies than the rest of the top 10 combined.
This is pretty impressive, given that it’s almost 30 years since their debut LP Change Giver.
The band played the new album in full then sent fans into a frenzy with a greatest hits set.
It’s going to be a big year ahead for the band with a new tour to be announced soon.
If you haven’t seen this supurb band yet you don’t know what you are missing.
I’m down to see them again soon too. Their return is about time.
Warren Strickland