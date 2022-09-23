Review: The Smyths bring disciples of Morrissey and co to rapture in Leamington

The band took to the stage with the pensive and misunderstood Reel Around the Fountain straight in with intent, and the first set was underway.Sheila Take a Bow and Shoplifters of the World kept a steady pace, followed by a rousing Panic prompting a sports-like chant of ‘hang the DJ’ (not a gig for Guetta, Harris or Tiësto then).The set featured many tracks from the album Strangeways Here We Come (celebrating 35 years) including Girlfriend in a Coma and Unhappy Birthday finishing with I Won’t Share You sung with feeling by the Smyths’ Morrissey, a serenade-like offering to the adoring Warwickshire faithful.The second set opened with the up-tempo Hand in Glove performed by a clearly focused and refreshed unit keen to deliver.William, It Was Really Nothing sounded as fresh as when conceived in 1984. Accurate recreations of The Boy with the Thorn in his Side, Ask and Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now’ evoked memories of Rough Trade Records’ finest at their pinnacle.Genuine fervour ensued with the climax of the set This Charming Man followed by the bombastic Bigmouth Strikes Again.