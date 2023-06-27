Review: World premiere of Andrew Davies's Pride and Prejudice adaptation is a hit on Kenilworth stage

Charles Essex reviews Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen, adapted by Andrew Davies, at the Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth

'Mutual disdain gradually gave way to love': Gwen Davis as Elizabeth Bennet and Chris Bird as Mr Darcy (photo: Peter Weston)

​The Talisman scored a major coup with this world premiere of the stage version of Pride and Prejudice by long-term Kenilworth resident Andrew Davies, who wrote the well-known BBC version from the 1990s.

This large cast of 20 under Corrina Jacob’s direction did justice to Andrew’s adaptation. Real-life husband and wife Graham and Kathy Buckingham-Underhill were superb as the contrasting Mr and Mrs Bennet, the parents of five daughters. He, the long-suffering husband, patiently endures his excitable and flighty wife.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several of the actors were new to the Talisman or had not appeared for some time, which was refreshing.

Most Popular

Gwen Davis conveyed the feisty independence of Elizabeth who had no real desire to marry unless she found someone worthy of respect.

She and Chris Bird as Darcy verbally sparred as their mutual disdain gradually gave way to love despite Darcy’s initial gaucheness and the false defamation of his character by the dastardly Wickham. Joanna Ryan McGough as Jane was excited, then disappointed and ultimately delighted by the attentions of Mr Bingley (Adam Turner).

Emily Carleton gave a touching portrayal of ugly duckling Mary Bennet, showing both her timidity and piety. Phoebe Dann was the lively and feckless youngest daughter Lydia, taken in by the unworthy Wickham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simon Moss was on top form as the pompous and conceited Mr Collins, with obsequious and oleaginous mannerisms. Linda Smith-Blain gave an excellent depiction as his condescending patroness Lady de Bourgh. Siobhan Twomey as Caroline Bingley conveyed perfectly the contempt she felt for the Bennets, whom she considered socially inferior.

The costuming was perfect and period piano pieces, lighting and clever tableaux complemented the play. Back projection of large Regency country houses where the cast said the action was taking place cleverly enhanced the narrative. The script had some real comic moments which the audience thoroughly enjoyed.