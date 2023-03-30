Review: ​Wyrd but quite wonderful Pratchett adaptation on Leamington stage

Nick Le Mesurier reviews Wyrd Sisters, directed by Lorna Middleton at the Loft Theatre, Leamington

'​To Pratchett’s millions of fans, it all makes perfect sense': Wyrd Sisters at the Loft (photo: Richard Smith)

Wyrd Sisters, adapted for the stage from the novel of the same name by Stephen Briggs, and the sixth in the hugely successful series that make up the Discworld phenomenon by Terry Pratchett, is a strange mix of fantasy, satire, comedy, and romance.

​To Pratchett’s millions of fans, some of whom were present at the opening night of the Loft’s colourful, fast paced and warmly funny production, it all makes perfect sense. To the uninitiated, like me, it was a bit confusing. Until, that is, I stopped trying to relate the action on stage to a ‘normal’ plot. We are not in the realm of normal. We are in the realm of the fantastical, the weird, a parallel universe lit by flashes of seeming relevance. About a third of the way in I decided to just sit back and enjoy the show. There is much to enjoy.

The plot, such as it is, has more than a few passing references to Macbeth and Hamlet, in that there is a usurping Duke (Peter Daly-Dickson) who has killed a King (Bryan Ferriman), egged on by his wife, Lady Felmet (Elaine Freeborn) and who can’t get the blood off his hands. And of course there are the three witches, who are the real power in the kingdom and who have a surreal wit that would not seem out of place in a Victoria Wood sitcom, especially in Granny Weatherwax’s (Rayner Wilson) deliciously droll delivery and Nanny Ogg’s (Cathy Craddock) lascivious, to-heck-with propriety attitude. There’s a play-within-a-play, and a ghostly murdered king who looks on helplessly. Then there’s a lost boy child, Tomjon (Harry Sharpe) who stands to inherit the kingdom but chooses to renounce it. And a delicious if awkward romance between a wise Fool (Oliver Brindley) and the youngest witch, Magrat Garlick (Keelin Roe), which features the longest kiss (fifteen years) on record.

The applause suggested that for fans of Pratchett’s other-worldly wit this was a fine rendition. For me, while I was a bit lost at times, the production was full of energy and tongue-in-cheek fun, and very enjoyable.