Review: Young talent shines in game show spoof with a message on Leamington stage

A promotional image for the show

Young – and not-so-young – people often have their heads buried in their phones, competing for ‘likes’ and afraid of missing out. Missing out on what exactly? The obsession with that 15 minutes of fame is fuelled by game shows and reality TV. Game of Life is another group of wannabes willing to undergo public humiliation hoping not to be voted off.

Laura Berridge wrote and directed this astute play taking a look behind the scenes. A cast of over 20 aged from seven to 17 years were the crew, contestants, backing choir and compères at the last week with the two finalists. The play wound backwards to earlier weeks and the challenges the contestants faced. An enthusiastic audience, who were clearly familiar with game shows, loved it as the cast impersonated different presenters. Laura should win a prize for the number of game shows she referenced in the script.

Daisy Faith Evans as the TV studio floor manager, who was on stage the longest, gave a very assured performance. Her opening monologue to the fourth wall set the scene and she conveyed throughout her tensions, frustrations and anxieties. She sang her solo note perfect, expressing her distress very convincingly.

The conceit of the celebrity judges (played by Felix Hughes, Flora Fulton and Isabelle Jackson), highlighted by their song I’m Me, was punctured by the end by the masked boss (Miles Mew) with the pantomime name of Sir Alan Sugar Puff. The two compères of Game of Life (Ashley H-B as Rant’n and Lucy Pepper as N-Wreck) had started as a double act but lost sight of their origins, with Rant’n obsessed with his social media profile. Laura cleverly uses Sir Alan to chastise and warn of the dangers of not engaging with real people. This wonderful production gave these young actors opportunities to develop their stage skills, life skills and confidence.