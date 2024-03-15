Matilda (Sophie Burton) defies any objections from Miss Trunchbull (Natasha Hall) (photo: Robert Warner)

Matilda is a popular Roald Dahl story and a very successful film. To bring the musical version to the local stage was a bold undertaking.

Under Caroline McCluskey’s direction, the Talisman’s youth theatre delivered a thoroughly entertaining evening enjoyed by this full house. Using a cleverly minimalist set allowed the large scale song and dance routines to occupy the full stage and show the choreography to its full effect.

Sophie Burton as Matilda gave a confident performance, mature beyond her years. Amy Joliffe had an excellent singing voice and gave the part of Miss Honey the right amount of caring and concern but tempered by her timidity in the face of bullying by Miss Trunchbull (Natasha Hall). Miss Trunchbull is not an easy role for a young person because of the aggression and unpleasantness required but Natasha portrayed the character well.

There were simple yet clever and effective special effects such as Bruce Bogtrotter (Billy Arnold) eating the huge chocolate cake and Miss Trunchbull throwing Lavender (Olivia Arnold). The cast were word-perfect and all projected well, even those who were not miked up. There was no hesitancy of word or action from any of them. They gave excellent coordinated facial expressions in the group classroom scenes.

All did justice to Amanda Wright’s wonderful choreography. It takes a lot of effort to make something look effortless and this large cast had clearly rehearsed intensively under Amanda’s guidance. A particular highlight was the physical education scene which included the older girls giving a Tiller Girls chorus routine.

This was an all round slick and polished performance which deserved its sell-out run, prompting The Talisman to put on an extra performance. The future of local amateur theatre is assured if young actors like these ‘stay the course’. This reviewer hopes to see Amy Joliffe ‘graduate’ into senior roles in the near future and some of the younger ones in years to come.