Rising star of the British Asian music scene to perform in Warwick next month

A Grammy Award considered singer songwriter who is a rising star of the British Asian Music scene will perform in Warwick next month.

Junaid Malik’s song with Ravi B Mast has been put forward in the category for Best Global Music Performance.

Junaid will perform and do a Q&A session at the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts at Myton School on Saturday November 2.

For more information about Junaid and his music visit his Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/thejunaidmalik/