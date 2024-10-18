Rising star of the British Asian music scene to perform in Warwick next month

By Oliver Williams
Published 18th Oct 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 12:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Grammy Award considered singer songwriter who is a rising star of the British Asian Music scene will perform in Warwick next month.

Junaid Malik’s song with Ravi B Mast has been put forward in the category for Best Global Music Performance.

Junaid will perform and do a Q&A session at the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts at Myton School on Saturday November 2.

https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/warwick/

For more information about Junaid and his music visit his Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/thejunaidmalik/

Related topics:Instagram
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice