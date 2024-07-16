'Dunleavy is recognised as a titan in the baroque music world': The choir in concert at St Mark's

Clive Peacock reviews the Royal Leamington Spa Bach Choir at St Mark’s church, Leamington

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Dunleavy has worked wonders with Royal Leamington Spa Bach Choir, his remarkable four year tenure as musical director coming to an end last Saturday. Many in the packed St Mark’s church will hold happy memories of Viva Italia! - a celebration of 18th century choral works, Bach’s B minor Mass and the initiative to Come and Sing with 90-plus taking part. Dunleavy deserved a big send off as he follows in the footsteps of Monteverdi who, in 1632, took holy orders, too.

By coincidence, or was it design, Monteverdi’s Vespers was one of the first works Dunleavy conducted after leaving university? Acknowledged as one of the greatest works of sacred music, this is an evening of song. A most ambitious piece in its scope and variety of style and scoring, the work is, at times, set in double-choir formation and scored for up to ten vocal parts. With the capable support of six excellent soloists representing the Royal Academy of Music and the sumptuous efforts of members of Charivari Agréable, the evening brought Dunleavy’s tenure to a happy and memorable conclusion. Hopefully for the 80 members of the choir it was a thrilling experience. Judging by audience reaction, with demands for recalls of soloists and conductor, it was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kah-Ming Ng leads the formidable eleven member Charivari Agréable, described by the Observer as a ‘classy baroque band’ (not my description, I hasten to add!). This group comprises extremely talented and accomplished performers playing baroque cello and violins plus the most entrancing of instruments – two curved cornetts, three sackbuts, chitaronne and theorbo. What a feast of baroque opulence!

Thanks to skilful Dunleavy editing of vocal parts, the choir were presented with opportunities for full chorus, double chorus and triple chorus! Dunleavy is recognised as a titan in the baroque music world who enjoys challenging members of his team. This he did in preparation for Saturday night; he was duly rewarded with a special response.

The concert took place on July 13. Visit www.rlsbc.org for details of the choir’s future concerts.