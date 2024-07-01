​RSC Kyoto review - Electrifying drama of high stakes for us all on Stratford stage

'Captures all that blow-by-blow drama': The RSC production of Kyoto (photo: Manuel Harlan)

​The notion of climate change driven by human actions is now broadly accepted, but it wasn’t always so.

A significant moment of change in the world’s consciousness was the first COP meeting in Kyoto, Japan, in 1997, when representatives from almost every nation met together to try to thrash out a protocol that would enable them to begin to reduce the production of greenhouse gasses without causing them too much harm or cost. It was an almost impossible task, and it was fought tooth and nail. The RSC’s new production Kyoto, directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, captures all that blow-by-blow drama. It is electrifying theatre about a subject for which the stakes could not be higher, in or out of the auditorium.

Key to it all is American lawyer Don Pearlman (Stephen Kunken), the chief advocate and behind-the-scenes manipulator in the pay of the major oil producing states and companies. He is Machiavelli incarnate, and Stephen Kunken gives a stunning and sustained performance.

The audience is very much part of this show. The stage is a circle around which delegates sit, with a few members of the audience scattered among them. We each receive a lanyard as we walk in, identifying us with a country.

Jude Akuwudike in Kyoto (photo: Manuel Harlan)

Those countries within the so-called developing world, which at the time included China, demanded that the developed world, which started the mess, should take full responsibility for cleaning it up while allowing them to continue their economic expansions with fewer restrictions. In spite of its seemingly dry technical characteristics, this is truly the stuff of kings, battling out strategies, fighting not over land but commas and paragraphs, all of which had potentially huge implications for millions.

Most of the characters are identified not by name but by the country they represented. Every performance was of the highest calibre. One of the feistiest and most moving came from tiny Kiribati, a Pacific island state whom hardly anyone then or now had heard of. Kiribati, represented by Andrea Gatchalian, argued that it was likely to be literally drowned if sea levels rose at the rate predicted at the time. Nothing in real life suggests that prediction is unlikely to come true.

Two other parts are outstanding, though all are worthy of praise. Jorge Bosch as Raúl Estrada Oyuela, the wise and witty Argentinian chair of the conference, smooths things over with a velvet hammer, and Ferdy Roberts as the UK’s representative John Prescott, then deputy prime minister, plays him as a scruffy, tough-as-nails character with a Falstaff-like appetite and a razor-sharp mind.

The play is long, but not a minute is wasted. It does what only great drama can do, marry the intangible, beneath-the-surface energies of the event with physical and historical evidence and lets them collide. It doesn’t so much draw us in but show us that we are in.

