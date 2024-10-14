RSC The New Real review - Astute but imperfect political drama on Stratford stage

'None of the characters is likeable or trustworthy': Sergo Vares as Leonid Zhudov (photo: Ikin Yum)

Charles Essex review The New Real, by David Edgar, directed by Holly Race Roughan, presented by the Royal Shakespeare Company at The Other Place, Stratford

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel and Larry are former partners in an American political strategy agency, running campaigns of presidential candidates in a former Soviet satellite state, now working as opponents. Behind the scenes image, truth and lies take precedence over the needs and best interests of the people.

Martina Laird is astute political strategist Rachel, who runs her own agency but falls out with co-owner Larry (Lloyd Yeates). When she receives a request to help the campaign of a presidential candidate in a former Soviet satellite state, Rachel takes her trusty analyst Cara (Jodie McNee) with her. Rachel and Jodie convey a great partnership with the former slick and assured, whilst Jodie has a blunt Yorkshire astuteness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liudmilla Bezborodko is Patrycja, the advisor to the candidate Lutsevic (Roderick Hill), who explains the corruption of the incumbent, the spuriousness of non-existent opposition parties and state oppression. Liudmilla portrays Patrycja as possessing a real honesty as she explains her hopes for her country after the fall of communism and the Soviet Bloc. Ironically she turns out to be more popular than Lutsevic and so it is decided to put her forward as the presidential candidate.

There is extensive technical political-speak between Martina, Cara and Liudmilla which may be familiar to PPE (Politics, Philosophy and Economics) students but was overdone. There was the now almost inevitable anti-Trump rant (it was a question of when, not if), but playwright David Edgar addresses at least in part the sense of disempowerment of people who feel ignored and, worse still, belittled, by the metropolitan elite, which points at why populists are, well, popular.

Martina and Jodie use all their experience, including a clever scenario in which this country’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest becomes part of their campaign strategy, with a wonderfully choreographed routine which quite rightly garnered a round of applause.

The traverse stage – with the audience sitting either side – added nothing to the production, and although it allowed slick changes of props, the dialogue was sometimes unclear depending upon which direction the actors were facing. Screens around the stage lowered and raised to show the ever-changing political events from 1945 onwards and enabled the audience to view the action on stage in the context of the times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

None of the characters is likeable or trustworthy. Edgar’s astute script highlights that politics is often based on practicalities around what is the least-worst option, and those involved inevitably become tainted or worse.

Until November 2. Visit rsc.org.uk or call 01789 331111 to book.