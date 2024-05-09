Rugby College students to take to the stage in popular feel-good musical comedy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Performing arts students at Rugby College are set to take to the stage in a popular feel-good musical comedy.

A cast of 16 first year Level 3 students will be performing Sister Act Jr at the college’s Platform Theatre at 7pm on May 16 and 17.

Courtney Williams will play the lead role of disco diva Deloris Van Cartier, who was placed in protective custody in a convent after witnessing a murder and uses her unique singing talent to inspire the convent’s choir.

Audiences can expect a show filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a truly moving story.

Rehearsals are well underway for the performance.

Students are not only involved in the performance, but have taken on a variety of production roles including costumes, hair and make-up, set design, props and lighting.

Courtney said: “I’m really enjoying playing Deloris and am looking forward to bringing her sassiness to life.

“Rehearsals are going well and I’m enjoying taking what we have blocked in scenes and making it my own, throwing improvisation into what we have to develop my character and how I want to show her emotions as we practise until I find something I love - and that our director loves too.”

Ruth Ditch, Dance Lecturer for Performing Arts at Rugby College, which is part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group), said that students have been busy perfecting their performance of the popular musical.

She said: “The musical is filled with a lot of singing and dance, including some very well-known songs, so I’m sure there will be high expectations from the audience.

“We have some strong singers in the group and they are doing extremely well at getting into the role of a nun and fine-tuning their performances in rehearsals.

“The students have also really embraced taking on the production roles and are enjoying the whole process.

“They have worked incredibly hard on the show, and we now look forward to welcoming audiences to the theatre on May 16 and 17.”