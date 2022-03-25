Singer-songwriter links Australia and Atherstone

Blair Dunlop - Trails

Award-winning singer-songwriter Blair Dunlop will be stopping off at Owen Street Community Arts Centre in Atherstone next month.

He’s appearing under the Live and Local banner and will be presenting a show called Trails on Friday, April 29.

Featuring a blend of traditional and contemporary folk, he is building on his recent live album, called Trails - Queensland, which documents his 2019-20 Australian tour where he played for isolated communities before moving on to major festival appearances.

Expects song and a few tales from the road in an evening which starts at 7.30pm.