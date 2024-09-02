Snap up chance to take your interest in photography to next level by joining club in Dunchurch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Photographers in Rugby are invited to join a friendly club and take their hobby to the next level.

Dunchurch Photographic Society’s opening night is on Wednesday (September 4) at Dunchurch & Thurlaston W.I. Hall at 7.30pm.

Photographer Warren Strickland said: “We welcome you all to our season of guest speakers, expert advice and competitions.

“Our members have professional experience in all genres of photography that you may be interested in so please come along and ask questions, make new friends and above all enjoy the art that is photography."

For more information, contact Warren Strickland on 07773 867549

The venue is in Southam Road, Dunchurch, CV22 6NW.