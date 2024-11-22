Somerville Arms pub in Leamington is holding 160th anniversary celebration
Popular Leamington pub the Somerville Arms is celebrating 160 years of its existence this month.
The pub in Campion Terrace is holding an event on Saturday November 30 which will start with a historical talk from 4.30pm.
A celebration cake will be cut and served with fizz and food at 5.30pm.
There will be musical bingo from 6pm and DJ Nozza will play a set from 8pm.
Landlord Matt will also be celebrating having been in charge at the pub for five years.