Songwriters go head to head at unique show in Naseby

An original twist on a musical tradition comes to Naseby this month.

Sparring Songwriters is a new show developed by Canadian musicians Chris Ronald and John Wort Hannam. Unlike conventional “song swap" performances where two songwriters take turns arbitrarily choosing and performing songs, Sparring Songwriters incorporates a few surprise elements. Themes are randomly pulled from a hat and the two songwriters battle it out by singing one of their own original songs that most closely relates to the theme, all to best their opponent by performing the ‘better’ song.

Each theme is a round – and whoever wins the most rounds wins the fight. Accompanying the two songwriters on stage is a ‘referee’. Multi-instrumentalist and fellow Canadian Ryland Moranz backs up both songwriters with harmonies and switches between guitar, mandolin and banjo. The theatrics continues with the audience involved by receiving a score card before the show and participating in the fun by judging each ‘round’ the way a judge would score a boxing match, giving the round to one or the other. After a successful run of shows to rave reviews in British Columbia, Canada, John and Chris decided it was time to take the show further afield.

Since emigrating from his native England in 2002, Chris Ronald has earned a place as one of Canada’s finest contemporary folk singer-songwriters. Ronald's stand-out signature sound is steeped in his British background, poetic lyrics and a fusion of Roots and Americana music. Ronald’s album Timeline (2014) catapulted Ronald to a new level in his career with, among other accolades, a nomination for Songwriter of the Year at the 2014 Canadian Folk Music Awards.

Born on the island of Jersey, John Wort Hannam emigrated to Canada at the age of nine. Some 22 years into his career, and recognised as one of the best folk roots songwriters in Alberta, John has released eight full-length recordings, has a Juno Nomination, three Canadian Folk Music Awards, a coveted Kerrville, TX New Folk Songwriting Competition win, and numerous other Canadian Folk Music Award and Western Canadian Music Award nominations.

The show takes place at Naseby Village Hall on March 22. Visit chrisronald.com for details.