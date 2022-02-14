Special honour for actor who put Binley Woods on the map

Dame Patricia Routledge

Dame Patricia Routledge says she is “absolutely thrilled” to have been honoured by the Royal Academy of Music.

The good news comes as Dame Patricia, who was born on February 17, 1929, prepares to celebrate her 93rd birthday on Thursday.

The honour reflects the rich variety of her career, though to many Warwickshire fans her legendary role as Hyacinth Bucket - pronounced Bouquet - in TV comedy Keeping Up Appearances, will always have have a special place in their hearts.

That is because the show brought unexpected fame to one of our villages - the exterior of her house was filmed in Binley Woods - and other locations around the county and the Midlands were featured.

But while she was a natural in a comedy role, the new honour shows what a remarkable career she has enjoyed.

“I am to be made an honorary member of the Royal Academy of Music,” she said, “and I am absolutely delighted and thrilled.

“I have done so much musical theatre in my career but a lot of people don’t know that. I have done a great deal in this country and a great deal in America.

“I won a Tony Award in America in 1968 for Darling of the Day, and I was in a musical in Los Angeles in 1968 about Queen Victoria and Albert. I also did five Julian Slade musicals in this country way, way back and then of course there was Cowardy Custard.”

The honorary membership of the Royal Academy of Music will be marked with a ceremony in July at which John Suchet will be public orator.

As for her own work plans for the future, Dame Patricia said: “I am past doing eight performances a week!

“But there are two presentations that I still do, one about the Myra Hess concerts at the National Gallery during the war and the other is a conversation with Edward Seckerson about all the musical theatre I have done called Facing The Music. We have got two or three coming up.

“I only do the work that I have got the energy to do, but I think that has always been the case!”