Spring Awakening review: Riveting performances on Leamington stage in tale of teenage desire

Nick Le Mesurier reviews Spring Awakening at the Loft Theatre, Leamington

Ignorance is bliss, some say. Well, not in Spring Awakening, the multi-award winning 2006 musical based on Frank Wedekind’s 1891 Expressionist drama.

The original was way ahead of its time: the musical, which transfers the play’s many references to the latent, and not so latent, sexual desires of teenagers living in a morally prurient society, packs no less of a punch.

The basic story is simple. Wendla (Annabel Pilcher) asks her mother (Elaine Freeborn) to tell her where babies come from. Her mother cannot bring herself to tell her but fobs her off with some nonsense about loving her husband. Her friends are no better informed. Yet, not least under pressure of their hormones, they all want to know.

Boys are not much wiser, though their knowledge is more, shall we say, pruriently physical. Melchior (Nathan Dowling) is a bright student but like his friends he is obsessed with sexual desire that he does not know how to manage. His friend, Moritz (Luca Catena), has been having erotic dreams, and is worried he may be insane. Melchior reassures him he is not and shares an erotically charged essay he has written. Knowledge, in this form, far from calming his and his friends’ desires, only enrages them.

Thus, the stage is set for confrontation. As the teenagers speak among themselves stories emerge of sadistic treatment at the hands of parents, and the school authorities are nothing if not energetic in their suppression of ‘vice’ in pursuit of warped notions of virtue.

I won’t reveal any more of the plot, except to say that it is a tragedy bang up to date with its themes. With book and lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik, the play is dotted with humour and some wonderful, edgy, funny, angry, catchy rock-infused songs. The performances are riveting, as they need to be in this dark tale, to which they bring much welcome light and shade. The ensemble work is strong throughout, and the choreography pitched just right, so that for all the show’s technical and directorial brilliance it doesn’t come across as ‘clever’.

The play may wear its themes on its sleeve, but they are still with us. It is a wake-up call as much as it is thrilling entertainment.

Until April 12. Call 01926 830 680 or visit lofttheatrecompany.com to book.