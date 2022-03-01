Squeeze and Stranglers legends ready to rock Nuneaton venue

Hugh Cornwell, T'Pau and Glenn Tilbrook

Some of the great songwriters from the late 1970s who are still working their magic on current audiences will be in Nuneaton in March.

First up in a busy few weeks at the Queens Hall will be Glenn Tilbrook, one half of the legendary songwriting partnership - with Chris Difford - that produced so many classic songs for Squeeze.

The band has had several incarnations, Tilbrook and Difford have toured together and this is one of the former's solo tours, stopping off in Nuneaton this Thursday, March 3. Advance tickets are £20, plus booking fee and doors open at 8pm.

At the other end of the month - Wednesday, March 30 - Hugh Cornwell, the original singer, songwriter and guitarist with The Stranglers will be in town. He will be mixing some of his solo work with a selection of greats from the golden years of The Stranglers - including Golden Brown, you would have thought. He was there from when the band first broke through with their original punk classic Rattus Norvegicus until he left to concentrate on a solo career in 1990.

Tickets are £25, plus fee.

But between the tales of two songwriters, there are other much-loved chart stars on their way.

On Saturday, March 12, T'Pau are the headliners - tickets £25 - and on Tuesday, March 29, A Flock of Seagulls drop in, tickets £20, plus fee in both cases.