Sydnifest23: Crowds enjoy festival of live music over the weekend in Leamington

Crowds enjoyed a festival of live music over the weekend in Leamington.

Some 32 acts performed over the three days - June 22-24 - as part of SydniFest23, held at The Fusilier pub.

The event was very well attended and music fans gave generously to support the festival charity Blood Cancer UK.

Clockwise, from top left: Chris Kafka, Robert Cooper, Alchemista and James La Sagna. Photos by Paul Englefield.

Musicians played for free to support the nominated charity. They included acoustic songwriters, rock, ska, blues, soul and even an Elvis impersonator! Headliners were punk and mod giants Johnny Seven and soul legends Chain of Fools. All these acts played amazing sets and the audience responded with enthusiastic dancing and generous applause.

It was compered by popular singer/songwriter Abi Rowberry and the effervescent Simon Button, mayor of Whitnash.

The event was organised by veteran promoter Peter Drew who has been responsible for many successful events in Leamington. Peter was supported by a team of energetic volunteers who organised live sound and promotion.

The lineup was Abi Rowberry, Alchemista, Blues Extra, The Blur tones, Bob Cooper, Chain of Fools, Chris Kafka, Crime Seen, The Chris Gibbons Band, Dan Bygrave, Daniel Barrie, The Deltics, Friday Riot, Gemma Richens, The Goat Smashers, God Save The King, The Hanksters Ska & Reggae Band, James La Sagna, The Intruders, Johnny Seven, Kearney Diarmuid, Kirsty Minchella-Storer, Major Lee & the Dukes, Marie Celine, The Mismatched, Paul Gibson, Rhythm Street, Ruth Kelly, Steve McQueen as Elvis, Whistling Dandies, and Wild Oats.

Alchemista at Sydnifest23. Photo by Paul Englefield.

Chris Kafka at Sydnifest23. Photo by Paul Englefield.

James La Sagna at Sydnifest23. Photo by Paul Englefield.