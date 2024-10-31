That's neat, that's neat...Glam rock stars behind Tiger Feet prepare for Rugby show

Prepare to get down and dirty with glam rock icons Mud when they take to the stage in Rugby.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stars behind ‘Tiger Feet’ will perform at Rugby`s Benn Hall on November 22 for an unforgettable night of 70s glam and nostalgia.

It’s fifty years since Mud had their first hit record ‘Crazy’ under the guidance of legendary producer Mickie Most and prolific song-writers Nicky Chinn and Mike Chapman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year also marks the half century of the release of `Tiger Feet`, which reached number 1 and created a dance craze.

See Mud at the Benn Hall.

They went on to score three UK number one hits, eleven UK top ten singles and another fifteen UK top 40 hits as well as charting in Europe and many other parts of the world. Indeed, the band held the record number of appearances in the long running BBC `Top of the Pops` show.

Today, the band still has two surviving original members, Ray Stiles and Rob Davis – famous for his massive gold earrings in TV appearances. Rob has become a very successful songwriter having penned various hits for many artists including, most notably, Kylie Minogue (Can’t Get You Out Of My Head) and Sophie Ellis Bexter (Groovejet).

Ray has been a member of The Hollies for the past thirty-six years and still tours with them, playing sell-out shows in Australia, New Zealand, America, Europe, Scandinavia and the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The line-up of Mud is completed by Pete Phipps (drums), and Keith Read (guitar). Pete was an original touring member of the Eurythmics (with Annie Lennox). Keith is a long-time friend of Rob and Ray – he was in the Wild Angels (a rock `n’ roll band of the late 60s and early 70s).

The evening will feature an on-stage tribute to original lead singer and fantastic showman Les Gray and drummer Dave Mount, both sadly no longer with us. It was Les who famously remarked, when asked to sum up Mud, said: “Its entertainment – not education”.

Hear all the Mud hits, including `The Cat Crept In`, `Lean On Me`, `Rocket`, the Valentines hit `Secrets That You Keep’ and the explosive `Dynamite`. Plus the number ones `Oh Boy` and `Lonely This Christmas` and the all time classic `Tiger Feet`.

Supporting Mud will be the ultimate glam rock tribute act - The Glam ’N Glitz Band. Tickets are £26 and the night starts at 7.30pm.

Visit www.bennhall.co.uk or ring the box office on: (01788) 533719. Tickets are also available in person from the Benn Hall, Monday to Friday (10am-2pm) or during show times.