The Government Inspector review - A timeless tale cleverly told on Leamington stage

'Comic characterisations give the play a light touch': The Government Inspector (photo: Richard Smith)

Charles Essex reviews The Government Inspector at the Loft Theatre, Leamington

The human condition is universal and timeless so Gogol’s play, written in 1836 and cleverly adapted by Nick Le Mesurier, is still relevant, especially as it depicts the pervasive corruption and self interest in local public services.

Khlestakov (Giles Allen-Bowden) is a not very successful grifter, only one step ahead of the law. His good fortune is to land in a small provincial town that is awaiting the arrival of a government inspector, but whose identity is not known. Initially fêted by the mayor (Matthew Salisbury), Khlestakov is bemused by the attentions of the town’s hierarchy, but Giles clearly portrays Khlestakov’s growing realisation that he can milk their sycophancy as they are more ‘on the make’ than he is. His narcissism even extends to seducing the mayor’s wife (Cheryl Laverick) and daughter (Anna Butcher).

All the characters are blatantly self-serving and boastful, but several comic characterisations give the play a light touch and serve to heighten the deviousness of all involved. Bobchinsky (Harrison Horsley) and Dobshinsky (Dylan Marshall) are foppish dandies oozing privilege, affectation and egocentric entitlement whilst John Fenner has the right level of grammatical pedantry as Khlopov the schoolteacher. Jeremy Haynes as Osip, Khlestakov’s old retainer, was wonderfully non-committal when being quizzed about his master, while continually returning to a theme of being hungry. A clever touch was to include updated and current references in the script and also have characters give brief asides to the fourth wall to reveal their thoughts.

Anna and Cheryl spar and bicker as Giles plays them off against each other with disingenuous promises of love. Both they and the mayor are blinded by egoism and self-interest and allow themselves to be easily fooled.

All the cast were word-perfect. The simple set of door frame and table and chairs were sufficient to set the scenes. Matthew Salisbury did especially well as both a leading character and the director. This play wonderfully epitomised why people feel disenfranchised and disenchanted by those ‘in power’.