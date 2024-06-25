The Homecoming review - Immaculate production of Pinter classic on Coventry stage

'Often very funny in a dark sort of way': The Homecoming

Nick Le Mesurier review The Homecoming, by Harold Pinter, directed by John Ruscoe, at the Criterion theatre, Coventry

Ah, the family. The heart of the community, the place where love rules and comfort can be found. Only, of course, it is not. Certainly, it is not in Harold Pinter’s 1965 play, The Homecoming.

Four men, father Max (Hugh Sorriill), and his brother Sam (Dave Grove) and two of Max’s sons Lenny (Ted Mcgowan), Joey (Connor Bailey) live together in a cramped north London house where their mother died. This is a house full of hate, mainly towards women but also towards each other. It’s what keeps them together. Into it returns a third son, Teddy (Chris Stanford), who had escaped to America to become a university teacher with (somewhat implausibly) a doctorate in philosophy and who is home for a visit, bringing his wife, Ruth (Leonie Slater) with him. The homecoming of the title refers, in Ruth’s case, to an exchange, her life and children in America for this hellhole of a family, over which she will, in the course of the play, reign supreme.

No-one could say The Homecoming is a comfortable play to watch. But in every line and every twist of the many knives thrust into each other, it is riveting, and often very funny in a dark sort of way. John Ruscoe’s direction and the whole production, from the cast to the magnificently recreated set, do it full justice.

Ruth is, of course, the catalyst that brings the tensions between the men out into the open. She seems to come from the same background as the lads, but doesn’t belong there. Nor does she belong in America. In fact, in a typical Pinteresque touch, one wonders if she and Teddy’s claim to live the university life in America is true at all. In a way, it doesn’t matter, because Ruth is the woman they deserve. She makes no secret of her ambitions to seize control of the men’s attention and passions. So, she kisses Lenny in front of her husband and goes to bed with Joey (though they “don’t go the whole hog”) while Teddy squirms and suffers downstairs. Leonie Slater plays her like a goddess, remote, self-interested, alluring. Though she has relatively few lines to speak, her presence, and especially her gaze - one blink of an eye or one raised eyebrow speaking volumes - are fascinating, and somewhat terrifying, to watch.

Misogyny is at the heart of the play. The boys fear and loathe women. So much so that they plan to want Ruth to stay, so long as they can pimp her as their prostitute. But Ruth has other ideas which don’t challenge their sordid little plans but through sheer force of her will and the men’s own culpability exploit them to her own advantage. Ruth wins.

There’s not much in the way of saving grace in The Homecoming. But while it certainly casts a dark shadow over this corner of humanity, watching it leaves one feeling relieved, cleansed, in part because one (probably) does not live like that, but also because one has looked into this heart of darkness and seen it for what it is. It’s a cathartic experience, and in The Criterion’s immaculate production and Pinter’s fast and funny dialogue, one not to be missed.