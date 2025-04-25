The Just Price of Flowers review - Ingenious take on financial crisis on Leamington stage

'Features some of the best actors in the Loft’s impressive stable': The Just Price of Flowers (photo: Richard Smith Photography)

Nick Le Mesurier reviews The Just Price of Flowers at the Loft Theatre, Leamington

The machinations of hedge funds, derivatives, and other obscure financial terms are beyond the ken of most of us. The Just Price of Flowers, a clever and witty play created by James Yarker and theatre company Stan’s Café’s clever, witty play, draws parallels between the kinds of dealings that led to the 2008 global financial crisis and the tulip mania that gripped the Netherlands in the 17th century.

Then, exotic imports were flooding into Europe from the colonies, including the tulip, a plant at the time worth its weight in gold. More than gold. The value of a single tulip bulb could increase almost beyond measure once you considered the value of all the loans piled high against it. Everyone wanted one and, until the market became flooded with tulips, they became the go-to items for the rich and not so rich alike. Banks and traders bet fortunes against them, and many small investors bet their shirts, and everything else, upon them.

Of course, they lost. In the end the bubble burst and sent investors and debtors flying. Ruin fell upon many, but not of course the few who understood the rules of the game, even if they had wilfully ignored the dangers in the first place.

So it goes. The play, performed for an all-too short run, is directed by Mark Crossley. It tells the story of Mr and Mrs Van Leasing’s (Craig Shelton and Lucinda Toomey) journey from modest wealth to an illusion of status to poverty. Similarly done down is Van Driver, played by Mark Crossley himself, a humble gardener who knew more about bulbs and the vagaries of nature than most and could see through the farce, yet still lost out.

Accompanying them on stage are Laura Smith as Van Eek, making a welcome return to the Loft, a middle ranking but no less ruthless trader, and Van Hire (Leonie Fraser), a more ruthless and aggressive counterpart. Behind it all is the sinister figure of Van Tage (Dave Crossfield), the one who really pulls the strings, though even he is not in complete control. Framing it is a 21st century narrative touchingly told in prose and song by Angie Collins.

The play takes many leaves out of the Brechtian playbook, and features some of the best actors in the Loft’s impressive stable. It is another triumph in theatrical ingenuity from one the best companies in the region.

Until Saturday April 26. Visit lofttheatrecompany.com to book.