Top broadcasters, historians and musicians added to bill at Nevill Holt Festival

Mishal Husain will explore her family history

More acts have been announced for this year’s Nevill Holt festival in Leicestershire.

The event presents a varied programme of live opera and jazz, plus ‘in conversation’ events on visual art, culture, history and politics set among panoramic views.

Among the acts added to the bill are soul singer Jalen Ngonda and acclaimed pianist Yevgeny Subdin. In celebration of the King’s Official Birthday and Trooping the Colour on the same day, Opera North and Nevill Holt Festival present a one-off lunchtime concert titled Happy Birthday, Your Majesty. This joins the current music line up which includes Harlem Nights: In the Spirit of Swing, and a performance from Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra.

In the arts and culture programme, and joining the previously announced Richard E Grant and Pam Ayres, Mishal Husain will explore her family history, weaving stories of a generation shaped by the Raj, a World War, independence and partition through her acclaimed memoir Broken Threads. Tom Bower, the acclaimed investigative journalist and bestselling biographer, talks with political journalist and presenter Tom Newton Dunn to go behind the scenes on Bower’s 40 years career as a biographer.

Great British Bake Off's Matty Edgell

Lucy Fleming and Simon Williams will perform Posting Letters to the Moon, a romantic and touching portrait of life during the Second World War. It features readings of letters between Oscar-nominated actress Celia Johnson and her husband Peter Fleming – brother of James Bond creator Ian Fleming – that were posted to India and the Far East during the war. Lucy Fleming is their daughter, and Simon Williams is her husband.

For history and politics lovers, British historians Simon Sebag Montefiore and Andrew Roberts will discuss the art of history and biography-writing, plus the historian and co-host of the hit podcast Empire, William Dalrymple, will reveal India’s role as a cultural and scientific superpower of the ancient world. Former MP Simon Hart discusses his book Ungovernable, offering a glimpse of what truly goes on in Westminster.

This year, Dame Prue Leith makes her festival debut as announced in February. Joining her in the culinary line-up will be Sophie Grigson who explores the flavours of southern Italy. Elsewhere, Bake Off champion Matty Edgell will bring his signature charm and expertise to the festival.

The visual art programme this year also includes acclaimed artist Yinka Shonibare, whose work comments on the tangled relationship between Africa and Europe.

Finally, the comedy programme this year includes the Leicester Comedy Festival Award Winners Show, a showcase of the award winning and fresh talent from the local area. This joins the previously announced Jason Byrne and Underbelly’s Comedy AllStars.

The festival runs from May 30 to June 22. Visit nevillholtfestival.com to book or for more information.