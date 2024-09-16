Top of the Pops stars turn back the clock for fundraising gig in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music-lovers will be transported back in time for a fundraising gig in Rugby.

Pinkertons – also known as Pinkerton’s Assorted Colours – will headline a show with sounds from the 60s and 70s at the Railway Club in Hillmorton Road.

Michelle Newman-Clark, said: “My Dad Tony formed the band and they became a famous group in the 60s with some hits reaching the charts.

"They went on tours, TV shows including Top of the Pops and national radio stations.

Pinkerton's Assorted Colours.

“The gig takes place on October 4 and we’re sure it’s going to be a good night.”

Midnite and Red Thunder will also perform. Tickets are £10 and are available at the club or on the door. It starts at 7.30pm and there’s also a raffle. Proceeds to the local air ambulance.