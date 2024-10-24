Uncle Vanya review - Masterpiece given magnificent treatment on Leamington stage

'Worthy of any stage, professional or otherwise': Mark Crossley as Vanya, Mark Roberts as Telegin and Rosie Pankhurst as Sonya (photo: Richard Smith Photography)

Nick Le Mesurier reviews Uncle Vanya, by Anton Chekhov, at the Loft Theatre, Leamington

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Chekhov’s melancholy masterpiece, Uncle Vanya, comes to The Loft in a magnificent production, directed by David Fletcher. Featuring the cream of The Loft’s actors, the company delivers a tragedy worthy of any stage, professional or otherwise.​

We are in Russia, late 19th century, somewhere in the country. It is hot, the atmosphere is stifling. There’s not much to do except work and drink and yearn for something better. But what?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brightest star on their dark horizon is Astrov (Dave Crossfield), a doctor with far-sighted vision for his beloved forests that is way ahead of its time. But he is poisoned by vodka, lack of opportunity, and impossible love. The object of that love is Yelena (Leonie Slater), young wife of Serebryakov (David Bennett), a failed academic and owner of the estate on which Vanya (Mark Crossley) and Sonya (Rosie Pankhurst) the daughter of his first marriage, labour in vain to provide Serebryakov with a living. Long suppressed feelings come to a head when he threatens to shatter their stuffy equilibrium.

Out of this unpromising situation, Chekhov creates one of the greatest plays of the last two hundred years. Theirs is an existential crisis as much as an economic and emotional one, and a metaphor for the Russian state at the time that has salience today. We recognise and understand their frustration and their need for hope.

In anything other than the very best production the play would be as dire as my description makes it seem. But it isn’t. It is magnificent. And funny. Hidden in the text are lots of jokes, like far-off stars. The genius, apart from Chekhov’s astute intelligence and poetic evocation, is in the direction and the playing. Regular Loft-goers will know these actors for what they can do, and they do it here so very well. Everyone is on top form. David Fletcher takes a straightforward approach to direction that lets the text breathe in a set that is beautiful in its detail and heavy with foreboding.

Until November 2. Visit lofttheatrecompany.com or call 830680 to book.