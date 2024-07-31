Warwick Folk Festival review and photos - A stunning extravaganza from start to finish

Gnoss at Warwick Folk Festival (photo: John S Wright)

Clive Peacock reviews the sounds, sights and flavours of Warwick Folk Festival

​Favourable first impressions are so important! This year’s Warwick Folk Festival, the 44th, gave the very best first impressions with the reconfigured site, the more visitor-friendly Festival Village layout, and the repositioning of the three main stages in a successful attempt to limit sound drift.

​Add to this the investment in some of the finest festival loos, plus the bright sunshine which greeted campers and patrons last Thursday evening, and this festival began about as brightly as possible.

Festival patron Will Pound, always keen and willing to be involved, joined the Relentless Ceilidh Band for the first of the several successful ceilidhs throughout the weekend. With sound drift now limited, the Kingmaker Stage hosted a dazzling first night. With a Kawai grand piano in place (not something witnessed very often at folk festivals), Bristol-based Tarren’s opening set provided remarkable illustrations of cittern and concertina playing before the arrival of headline act, The Unthanks. Fresh from their previous night’s performance at the Albert Hall Prom for the orchestral celebration of the work of Nick Drake, they accepted responsibility for the grand piano, introduced fine trumpet playing and a talented string quartet plus percussion. What a line-up! And the two sisters, Rachel and Becky, inspired by their father George, a well-known Northumberland folk singer, produced the most gorgeous harmonies with their Prom selection Set me Free, one of Molly Drake’s songs, a highlight of an inspired first night line-up. Their plaintive rendition of King of Rome – Dreams Come True, with trumpet accompaniment, was a beautiful moment of a beautiful evening.

The Unthanks at Warwick Folk Festival (photo: John S Wright)

By this time, the first of many ‘spontaneity group’ activities was underway in the bar close to the Jester Stage - an important feature of all folk festivals, giving musicians of all abilities the chance to share their enjoyment of roots music and folk ballads. Activity on the Jester Stage grew and grew during the weekend as this stage hosted numerous Morris displays and concerts on Friday and Saturday. In so doing, it provided entertainment for those taking a rest from moving between the multifarious events and to take advantage of the numerous food stalls.

Gnoss last played Warwick in 2018, which is too long ago. This quartet played their one and only 2024 festival appearance late afternoon on Friday and deserve an evening slot in future years. They received the biggest cheer of the day as the power cut caused these “comrades in adversity” to think quickly on their feet, decide to leave the electrics on stage and continue their set at the arena level; the most exceptional bodhran player, Craig Baxter, sitting on a plinth surrounding one of the two king poles of the Kingmaker pole marquee. With Tiernan Courell, All Ireland Senior Flute winner, guesting on flute and whistle in the absence of Conner Sinclair, this quartet were outstanding. Many wondered if Friday evening could get any better; it did with festival patron Will Pound’s virtuosic execution of Amazing Grace before introducing a host of guests playing five reels all beginning with the letter S – Sonia’s Kitchen, Silver Spire, Silver Spear, Sheepskins and Stenson No 2 finishing up with a combined effort of Sweet Georgia Brown. Terrific! Lady Maisery’s delightful harmonies continued this excellent Kingmaker event with Birdsong and A Bird I do not Know, two memorable songs. Oysterband contributed to a wonderful day with a remarkable performance of All That Way for This, during which they wisely employ limited percussion. Finally, Birmingham’s outrageously energetic Bonfire Radicals brought their irresistible creativity to the Avon Stage.

Saturday and Sunday’s Fringe Festival in Warwick Town centre becomes a bigger and bigger attraction year on year. Dance groups proliferated: Earlsdon Morris with their enhanced band excelled; Ellie, squire of Taylor’s Morris, the Longborough Morris side, is thrilled the widely dispersed members are happy to continue to meet for rehearsals in London. Smith Street’s Fair on Saturday was back after last year’s absence; an impressive duo, Easy Free, with its two-piece backing of electric bass and piano taking over the East Gate stage. Frenetic activity continued throughout Sunday, too, with Warwick Market Place packed by those enjoying those many dance sides and taking advantage of performances on stage, notably the Bob Phillips Dylan Rhythm Band.

Back on the festival site, singer/songwriter John Tams was at his best on Saturday afternoon, soon to be followed by the always welcome Melrose Quartet. Last of the Saturday Kingmaker’s offerings were the 13 fine Australian voices of the Spooky Men’s Chorale, clearly having a lot of fun on their extensive UK tour, their vocal depiction of Treaty a very moving offering.

Braebach at Warwick Folk Festival (photo: John S Wright)

Warm, bright sunshine no doubt boosted bar profits; arrangements for eating and drinking were better than ever with plenty of table space and most attractive décor in the bar tent. Who would imagine 50-plus coloured upturned umbrellas could enhance a bar so much? Very creative and noted! Of course the music and singing are paramount; however, a word of thanks must go to the volunteers who keep the site so clean, including those loos! Warwick continues to be something of a bellwether of the economic health of the nation. Many in the craft village reported a move to using cash over card, people keeping closer watch on their spending and showing a greater awareness of the dangers of fraud.