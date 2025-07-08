Clive Peacock reviews Warwickshire Singers at The Old Shire Hall, Warwick

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The splendid Great Hall in Old Shire Hall in Warwick was a wonderful venue for this Warwickshire Singers ambitious choral journey from dawn to dusk. Surrounding the hall were giant high-resolution display screens depicting skyscapes – beginning with dawn vistas. How very creative!

Norwegian composer, Ola Gjeilo now based in the US, composed his Sunrise Mass in 2014 for choir and strings. He claims the music was inspired by several movies and film scores - the score by Ennio Marricone for The Mission is one example. Members of the audience quickly identified similarities with the music of Philip Glass and his association with minimalism and use of repetitive phrases. Coincidentally, Glass and Gjeilo were students at the Juilliard School in New York - Glass in the 50s, Gjeilo in the 60s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Sunrise Mass, sung in Latin, has been described as a metaphor for human development from child to adult. The choir’s gentle opening blossomed into a fully voiced choral crescendo well supported by Sue Meteyard and her Beauchamp Sinfonietta team with their enthusiastic minimalistic playing. The four movements, The Spheres, to Sunrise through The City to Identity end with a particularly crisp finish. Conductor Jim Bate, in tandem with his colleague Laura Bailie at Divertimento, is full of ambitious plans for new material and new ways of delivery. By way of example, Bate invites members of the choir to introduce the works - Lucy Morris, Linda Booth, Elizabeth Meades and Harry Giles were self-assured in their roles.

John Rutter’s choral composition, For the Beauty of the Earth, is recognised as one of his enduring anthems, full of radiance. Clara Schumann’s Abendfeier in Venedig depicted an evening celebration in Venice. Birmingham born, Laura Mvula’s Sing to the Moon is full of deep and soulful music, whilst Charles Wood’s O Thou the Central Orb has counter-melodies needing careful handling.

And so to a final highlight, Stars by Erik Ešenvalds, with several members holding glasses full or partly full of water which they then rapped in time with the music, a very effective conclusion.