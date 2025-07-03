Warwickshire Singers' Summer Concert to take place in Warwick on Sunday

A poster for the event. Picture supplied.

Warwickshire Singers will return to the beautiful setting of The Old Shire Hall in Warwick for their summer concert – For the Beauty of the Earth: A choral journey from dawn to dusk.

The 90-minute concert will take place at the Grade 1 listed Northgate Street venue this coming Sunday (July 6) from 2pm.

Musical Director, Jim Bale, has once again come up with an exciting programme, which will centre around the wonders of the Earth and its orbit around the sun, with a mix of mainly contemporary pieces.

Local ensemble, The Beauchamp Sinfonietta, will provide string accompaniment.

In Stars by Ēriks Ešenvalds, choir members will use wine glasses containing precise amounts of water tuned to different notes, which are then played in a repeated chordal pattern, producing an ethereal and mystical sound appropriate to the lyrics heaven full of stars.

Tickets cost £15 or £5 for under-18s and students and can be bought from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/warwickshire-singers