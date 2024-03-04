Based on the 1980 film and originally produced on Broadway in April 2009, the show promises to resonate with many women – and indeed men – who remember office days in the late ‘70s.

The story, set in New York, begins as alarm clocks ring and workers wake to prepare for another wretched day of working for the domineering and chauvinistic president of Consolidated Industries, Franklin Hart Jr.

Hart is the epitome of a pompous, smarmy boss who certainly has no shame in showing his sexist attitude, especially towards Doralee, who refuses his advances, despite his numerous attempts.

Enraged and pushed to boiling point, Doralee, together with co-workers Violet and Judy, concoct a plan to give their boss the boot. They dream about turning the tables and getting even with the egotistical hypocrite. And their fantasies become rebellious reality, with uproarious fun along the way.

But there is a problem. Roz, the office gossip queen, has an unrequited love for Hart and will do anything she can to win his approval - and so another part of the riotous plot unfolds.

The high-energy show has a cast of more than 30 and features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, with numbers including Here for You, Heart to Hart, Cowgirl’s Revenge, One of the Boys, the rousing Get Out and Stay Out and of course the classic title song. The script is by Patricia Resnick, who also wrote the original screenplay.

Director Stephen Duckham said: “It has been great fun for all the company to be part of bringing this big-hearted musical to the Spa Centre.

“When I first heard the film 9 to 5 was to be a musical, and that the score was to be written by Dolly Parton, I wondered how it would sound. The surprise is it’s a big Broadway showtune score with only a tinge of country and western and comprises of strong uptempo production numbers and moving ballads.”

Musical director Matt Flint said: “The music has a modern Broadway flavour similar to other film adaptations such as Legally Blonde and Shrek. The cast are already sounding fantastic and I can’t wait to see it all come together with a ten-piece live band – it has all the makings of yet another hit for the society!”

Choreographer Emily Lewis said: “It has been brilliant working on 9 to 5. There are lots of different styles of dance in this show and the talented cast has been working so hard to make it all come together.”

Nelle Cross, who plays Doralee Rhodes, said: “9 to 5 marks my tenth year with the society and what a way to mark it! I am delighted to be taking on the role of Doralee, originated by the iconic Dolly Parton in the 1980 film. I'm enjoying channelling her Texan accent and country and western sound, and can't wait to show audiences that there's more to Doralee than meets the eye!”

Lucy Maxwell, who plays Roz, said: “I’m stepping out from ‘behind the scenes’ this year and cannot wait to perform in this hilarious musical. The part of Roz is really something else! She is the queen of office gossip, is madly in love with the egotistical, sexist, boss of Consolidated Industries, who is not in the least interested in her, but the magnetism causes mayhem and a lot of steam!”

David Walters, who play Franklin Hart Jr, said: “I’m looking forward to returning to the stage with in the role of the ‘horrible boss’ of the production. It is a very fun part to play and I’m sure the audience will enjoy seeing Hart get the comeuppance he deserves for being such a ‘sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot’!”

Leamington & Warwick Musical Society has received great acclaim from critics and audiences alike over the years, with a string of hit shows in recent times including Legally Blonde, Cats, Evita and Our House.

9 to 5 the Musical runs at the Spa Centre from Tuesday March 19 to Saturday March 23.

Performances begin at 7.30pm each evening, with a matinee at 2.30pm on the Saturday.