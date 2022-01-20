WHAT'S ON: 5 of the best things to do in the Leamington area...

1. Music

The Times They Are A-Changin’, Spa Centre, Leamington, January 28. One of the greatest icons of popular music will be celebrated at the Spa Centre next week. With a story that begins with JFK’s inauguration and returns to his 1963 assassination, the show uses evocative visuals and fascinating anecdotes to plant 1960s-era Bob Dylan back on stage for one evening. ‘Bob’ and ‘The Band’ will play classics including Like A Rolling Stone, Blowin’ In The Wind, Knocking On Heaven’s Door and Subterranean Homesick Blues in this affectionate trawl through the best of Dylan’s back catalogue. The show is fronted and produced by Dylan fan Bill Lennon. He said: “We transport our audience back to a time when Bob reigned supreme.” Visit royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book.