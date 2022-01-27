WHAT'S ON: 5 of the best things to do in the Leamington area...

Whether you're looking for live music or theatre, here's some quality suggestions for you...
1. Music
Consone String Quartet, Pump Room, Leamington, January 28. The Consone made a big impression when last in Leamington in 2020 and as BBC New Generation Artists have been regularly featured on Radio 3. The quartet start with Haydn’s Quartet Op 71 No 2 before being joined by cellist Alexander Rolton to play two 1920s quintets by Onslow and Schubert. Call 01926 334418 to book.
Photo: Rebecca Need-Menear
2. Music
The Times They Are A-Changin’, Spa Centre, Leamington, January 28. One of the greatest icons of popular music will be celebrated at the Spa Centre tonight. With a story that begins with JFK’s inauguration and returns to his 1963 assassination, the show uses evocative visuals and fascinating anecdotes to plant 1960s-era Bob Dylan back on stage for one evening. ‘Bob’ and ‘The Band’ will play classics including Like A Rolling Stone, Blowin’ In The Wind, Knocking On Heaven’s Door and Subterranean Homesick Blues in this affectionate trawl through the best of Dylan’s back catalogue. The show is fronted and produced by Dylan fan Bill Lennon. He said: “We transport our audience back to a time when Bob reigned supreme.” Visit royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book.
3. Theatre
Hedda, Loft Theatre, Leamington, until January 29. Lucy Kirkwood’s startling present day version of Hedda Gabler, Ibsen’s 19th century masterpiece, is now running at the Loft. Hedda, still mourning the father she adored, returns from honeymoon with a husband she doesn’t love, to a flat and a pregnancy she doesn’t want. In the end, something has to give. Sue Moore directs. Visit lofttheatrecompany.com to book.
4. Music
The Forgotten Scarlatti, St Mary’s Church, Warwick, January 29. As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, leading choir and instrumental ensemble Armonico Consort is reviving two major choral works by the Venetian Baroque composer Francesco Scarlatti. Artistic director Christopher Monks will direct Dixit Dominus and Messa a 16. Baroque violin specialist Rachel Podger will join Armonico Consort’s period instrumentalists, bringing her inspirational interpretations to Bach’s A minor and Vivaldi’s G major violin concertos. There will also be a pre-concert talk. Visit armonico.org.uk