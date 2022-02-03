WHAT'S ON: 5 of the best things to do in the Leamington area...

1. Theatre

The Deep Blue Sea, Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth, February 7 to 12. The Talisman’s first play of 2022 is Terence Rattigan’s powerful portrait of emotional turmoil in post-war Britain. The play takes place over the course of a day and is set in a Ladbroke Grove flat in late 1940s London. It begins with the discovery of Hester Collyer after a failed suicide attempt. Her marriage to a respectable High Court judge has failed and her tempestuous affair with a semi-alcoholic former RAF pilot starts to surface. With it comes a portrait of need, loneliness and long repressed passion. Julie Ann Randall plays Hester, regarded as one of the greatest female roles in contemporary drama. Visit talismantheatre.co.uk or call 01926 856548 to book. Pictured are Julie-Ann Randell, Phil Spencer and Jack Sargent.