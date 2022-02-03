WHAT'S ON: 5 of the best things to do in the Leamington area...

There's a choice of quality music, comedy and more coming up in the next few days.
1. Theatre
The Deep Blue Sea, Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth, February 7 to 12. The Talisman’s first play of 2022 is Terence Rattigan’s powerful portrait of emotional turmoil in post-war Britain. The play takes place over the course of a day and is set in a Ladbroke Grove flat in late 1940s London. It begins with the discovery of Hester Collyer after a failed suicide attempt. Her marriage to a respectable High Court judge has failed and her tempestuous affair with a semi-alcoholic former RAF pilot starts to surface. With it comes a portrait of need, loneliness and long repressed passion. Julie Ann Randall plays Hester, regarded as one of the greatest female roles in contemporary drama. Visit talismantheatre.co.uk or call 01926 856548 to book. Pictured are Julie-Ann Randell, Phil Spencer and Jack Sargent.
2. Family
Snowdrop weekend, Hill Close Gardens, Warwick, February 5 and 6, 11am to 4pm. The unique restored Victorian detached gardens and their historic summerhouses will be open for the public to welcome the first signs of spring. Snowdrops are the star of show – more than 130 varieties can be seen on the trail around the gardens. Victorian and modern varieties can be seen. Visit hillclosegardens.com or call 01926 493339 for details.
3. Comedy
Ed Byrne: If I’m Honest...; Spa Centre, Leamington, February 10. Ed Byrne presents his new masterclass in observational comedy following his 2017/18 touring hit, Spoiler Alert. A TV regular, Ed says his new show sees him taking a long hard look at himself and trying to decide if he has any traits that are worth passing on to his children. Visit royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book or for more information.
4. Dance
Spirit of the Dance, Spa Centre, Leamington, February 5. Seen by more than 20 million people worldwide, the hit show is a fusion of heart-pounding Irish dance combined with styles from round the world. Scottish, flamenco, Latin, salsa, street dance, hip hop, techno, can-can and American tap are all set to the same dynamic rhythms as Irish dance. Visit royalspacentre.co.uk to book or for more information.