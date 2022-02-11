WHAT'S ON: 5 of the best things to do in the Leamington area...

Book your tickets for some of these great events...
There's a great choice of music, theatre and comedy coming up in the next few days
Kosmos, The Dream Factory, Stratford Road, Warwick, February 15. The acclaimed ensemble of three string players and a virtuoso on accordion return with a concert entitled Around the World in 80 Minutes. The audience will be whisked across the globe, listening to klezmer and gypsy music, tangos and a selection of pieces from many different countries, with the Balkans and Mediterranean to the fore. The line-up consists of Harriet Mackenzie on violin, Meg Hamilton on viola and Rupert Gillett on cello, plus an accordion player from Serbia, Miloš Milivojević. Visit leamingtonmusic.org to book.
Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Eng-er-land, Warwick Arts Centre, February 16 and 17. Hannah Kumari was a footy-mad teen growing up in Warwickshire. Now she’s taking to the stage in her own play, Eng-er-land. It blends storytelling, dance and music with ‘90s nostalgia and tackles themes of racism, identity politics, lad culture and working-class masculinity. Hannah’s story follows her experience as a football fan. Visit warwickarts centre.co.uk to book.
Nish Kumar: Your Power, Your Control, Spa Centre, Leamington, February 17. Control is a new show from the host of the Mash Report and one of the Guardian’s Top Fifty Comedians of the 21st Century. Kumar said: “It has been a period of upheaval and uncertainty with Covid and the political situation. You will be amazed by my capacity to somehow take all these things personally.” Visit royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book.
Suggs: A Life in the Realm of Madness, Spa Centre, Leamington, February 16.
From the tough streets of north London to the roof of Buckingham Palace, Suggs has been there and has a story to share. And he is back on the road telling more from those experiences – and many more tales from his remarkable life. Suggs – real name Graham McPherson – said about going back on tour: “If the first show was about how on earth I got to where I am, then this one is about what happened when I got there. The stories include suffering vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace, nearly blowing the closing ceremony of the Olympics, and the embarrassing stuff that happened at Glastonbury.” Suggs tells his story in words and music. Visit royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book.
Birthday Suite, Priory Theatre, Kenilworth. February 16 to 26. Take two adjoining hotel suites, add two couples, both on extremely nervous blind dates, contrive that they each somehow meet the wrong partner, and complicate matters with an enthusiastic Italian whose mission in life is to encourage romance, and you have the recipe for chaotic entanglements and unlikely liaisons. Visit priorytheatre.co.uk to book.