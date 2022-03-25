WHAT'S ON: 5 of the best things to do in the Leamington area...

There's a great choice of quality music, theatre and more coming up in the Leamington area in the next few days...
1. Theatre
Fighting Irish, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, April 2 to 16. Set in Dublin in 1979, Fighting Irish follows Jarlath McGough, Coventry’s newest light-heavyweight champion, as he returns to Ireland to defend his title. Prejudice, corrupt officials and warring factions in Ireland mean that Jarlath faces more than one fearsome challenger to his crown. This is the world premiere of the play. Visit belgrade.co.uk to book.
2. Festival
Open Arts Festival, Mill Gardens, Leamington, March 26. Enjoy a day of live music, comedy and food. Leamington Spa Brass Band set the tone from 12.30pm, followed by talent including CJ Wood accompanied by James Prince, folk singer songwriter Stephen Boyer with guitarist Mick Cox, followed by Taylor-Louise. Leamington’s Enchanted Tearoom Princesses grab the mic for some singalong tunes for the children too. The day ends with a two-hour production by Through The Roof Theatre Company with their latest musical arrangements of West End productions. There’s also a guest appearance from Midlands Best MC and stand-up comedian Okse. The food offerig includes Indian treats, fresh baked pizza and halloumi wraps. Visit eventbrite.co.uk to book.
3. Theatre
The Bone Sparrow, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, until March 26. Meet Subhi, a Rohingya refugee born in a detention camp in Australia, and Jimmie, an impatient young girl who carries with her a notebook written by her mother, but she can’t read it. As Subhi helps Jimmie unravel her family’s history, can they find freedom? Zana Fraillon’s novel is adapted by the award-winning S Shakthidharan. Visit belgrade.co.uk to book.
4. Theatre
Lady Windermere’s Fan, Loft Theatre, Leamington, March 30 to April 9. It’s London in 1892. As a young woman, Mrs Erlynne deserted her husband and newborn baby for her lover, an affair that did not survive. She was cast out of respectable London society and has lived on her wits ever since. Her baby has grown up, married and is now Lady Windermere. Mrs Erlynne chooses to blackmail Lord Windermere: pay up or she will destroy his wife’s life by revealing herself as her disgraced mother. But she did not bargain for her feelings on meeting her daughter. William Wilkinson directs Oscar Wilde’s classic tale. Call 01926 830860 or visit lofttheatrecompany.com to book or for more information.