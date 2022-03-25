WHAT'S ON: 5 of the best things to do in the Leamington area...

4. Theatre

Lady Windermere’s Fan, Loft Theatre, Leamington, March 30 to April 9. It’s London in 1892. As a young woman, Mrs Erlynne deserted her husband and newborn baby for her lover, an affair that did not survive. She was cast out of respectable London society and has lived on her wits ever since. Her baby has grown up, married and is now Lady Windermere. Mrs Erlynne chooses to blackmail Lord Windermere: pay up or she will destroy his wife’s life by revealing herself as her disgraced mother. But she did not bargain for her feelings on meeting her daughter. William Wilkinson directs Oscar Wilde’s classic tale. Call 01926 830860 or visit lofttheatrecompany.com to book or for more information.