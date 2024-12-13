"Wild social extravaganza" Bongo's Bingo to hold New Year's Eve event in Leamington

The “wild social extravaganza” and “bingo rave phenomenon” Bongo’s Bingo will hold a New Year’s Eve event in Leamington.

Bingo All The Way, at The Assembly on December 31, will include Christmas bangers, anthems and classics with loads of festive prizes and production.

Bongo’s Bingo’s co-founder Jonny Bongo said: “Wow. Just wow.

"The reaction to our Bingo All The Way dates in Leamington has been absolutely wild so far.

Bingo All The Way at Bongo's Bingo. Credit: John Johnson.

"We know how much the locals love to party and demand has been off the scale.

"Christmas is my hands-down favourite time of year as well, so we can’t wait to sprinkle some Bingo All The Way festive fun and frolics at brilliant venue The Assembly with this special New Year’s Eve show – the final date on sale.”

The final few tickets for the event are on sale at www.bongosbingo.co.uk

The event opens at 7pm and the doors will close at 8.30pm.

In March 2025, Bongo’s Bingo will celebrate its tenth anniversary.