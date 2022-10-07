World famous Irish music duo Foster and Allen will be performing in Rugby for the first time

The ever-popular duo – Tony Allen and Mick Foster – will bring a wonderful night of melodic Irish music to the Benn Hall on November 5.Foster and Allen were formed in 1975 and have enjoyed over 40 years of success in record and CD sales, TV performances and their hugely popular live concerts.Their performance at the Benn Hall will be part of their 20 date UK tour, entitled “We`ll Meet Again”.Founding and original members Tony Allen and Mick Foster will be supported by their regular full live Irish band.Tickets are now on sale from the Benn Hall box office in person from Monday to Friday (10am to 2pm), online at: www.bennhall.co.uk or by ringing the box office on: 01788 533719.