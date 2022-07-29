Young talents present much-loved musical in Banbury

Odyssey Youth Theatre produces three shows every year

Odyssey Youth returns to the stage this week for its annual Summer School Show.

The company presents the classic 1960s musical Sweet Charity at Wykham Theatre in Ruskin Road, Banbury, today (July 29) and tomorrow.

The show tells the story of Charity Hope Valentine, a well meaning but unlucky young lady traversing her life in New York City, and looking for love and happiness.

The score, written by Cy Coleman with lyrics by Dorothy Fields, features a range of well known classic songs, including Big Spender, Rhythm of Life and There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This.