Beyond Paradise series 3: when does it start on BBC? Date confirmed
- Kris Marshall is back for a third series of Beyond Paradise.
- The Death in Paradise spin-off will return at the end of March 2025.
- But what is the exact date it will be back?
Beyond Paradise will be inviting viewers back into the picturesque streets of Shipton Abbott. The BBC spin-off show has proved to be a hit since it debuted back in 2023.
Kris Marshall returned to the role of DI Humphrey Goodman, who first won the hearts of viewers on Death in Paradise. However he is now back on British soil, although he still has plenty of cases to solve.
Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter
Eagle-eyed viewers have been told to watch out for a Beyond Paradise themed sketch during the Red Nose Day Comic Relief broadcast on the BBC today (March 21). But when will the show properly be back?
When does Beyond Paradise series 3 start?
The Death in Paradise spin-off will be returning for a third series on the BBC, it was previously announced. It followed the Christmas special which aired over the festive period at the end of 2024.
Beyond Paradise’s third series will start on Friday March 28. It will be broadcast on BBC One and will also be available on iPlayer - the previous episodes can be watched on it already.
What to expect from Beyond Paradise series 3?
The Shipton Abbott team will be having to work with a heated rival when series three begins - Cornwall. The BBC adds: “When a body is found in the river on the county border, Humphrey and Esther are thrown in the deep end, having to work alongside their Cornish counterparts.
“Things take a darker turn in the next case when Kelby’s friend receives threatening messages from an unknown source. With further mysteries including a puzzling chocolate box poisoning, a historic farming feud, a spiking at sea, and a devilish kidnapping, there’s plenty to keep the Shipton Abbott detectives on their toes.”
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Away from the police station, Humphrey and Martha continue their fostering journey but the arrival of 9-year-old Rosie brings more challenges than they anticipated. Telling fans what to expect from the new season, Kris Marshall said: “What makes Beyond Paradise unique is its ability to be dramatic without being melodramatic.
“It’s a light-hearted crime drama that tackles serious, relatable issues without getting overly heavy. We don’t take ourselves too seriously, and I think that’s one of the show’s greatest strengths.
“It’s fun, it’s touching, and it offers something for everyone. There’s plenty to look forward to in this series and beyond.”
Are you planning to watch Beyond Paradise’s third series? Let me know your thoughts on the show by email: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.