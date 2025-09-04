Bluey is heading to the silver screen and the release date has been confirmed 😍😍

Bluey and her family are heading to the big screen.

The beloved children’s series is getting a movie adaptation.

Disney and BBC have confirmed the release date.

The release date for the Bluey movie has been confirmed, but unfortunately fans are facing a pretty long wait.

Everyone’s favourite animated pooch and her family are heading to the big screen for their first cinematic outing. Since it debuted back in 2018, the show has become a major worldwide hit.

It was the most streamed show on Disney Plus in 2024 and has won awards like the Peabody. The next adventure for the beloved dogs is a trip to the movie theatre.

When will the Bluey movie be released?

A new LEGO Bluey game has proved a hit across the world.

In a seriously exciting update, BBC Studios and Walt Disney Studios have confirmed when exactly the Bluey movie will be out. It is set to arrive in cinemas on August 6, 2027 - which is just a bit less than two years away.

At least you can digitally circle the date on your phone cameras - unless you have already acquired a family planner for 2027. Fortunately time has a way of flying, so the movie will be here before you know it.

Expect pre-orders to open closer to the release date, so you don’t miss out on catching the film on the big screen.

Who is in the cast of the Bluey movie?

The movie is set to be written and directed by series creator Joe Brumm, it has been confirmed. Which will be a relief to fans.

The film features returning voice talent Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack as Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit), the BBC has announced. Expect further casting announcements in the future.

What is the Bluey movie about?

Details on the film are being kept closely guarded at this point. Hollywood Reporter has said that it will “continue the adventures of Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo,” per the studios.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

