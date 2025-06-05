British Soap Awards 2025: what time is it on TV, channel and who are the nominees?
- British Soap Awards will celebrate the best in the business.
- The four biggest soaps are battling out to be crowned winners.
- But how can you watch the awards at home?
It is one of the biggest nights in the world of soaps and fans will not want to miss out. ITV has confirmed its broadcast plans for the British Soap Awards this evening.
The ceremony will celebrate a mammoth year in the soap world looking back on twelve months of murder, mystery, make-ups, break ups, trials, tribulations and tears. Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders and Hollyoaks will be battling it out to win recognition for their work over the past year.
But how can you follow along at home? Here’s all you need to know:
What time is British Soap Awards on TV?
The broadcast of the award ceremony at the Hackney Empire in London will be available to watch at home. Coverage is set to begin on ITV at 8pm and is set to last for around two hours.
How to watch the British Soap Awards 2025?
The ceremony will be broadcast by ITV once again this year. It will be on ITV1/ 1HD from 8pm, as previously mentioned.
Viewers will also be able to watch the British Soap Awards on ITVX as it is broadcast. If you can’t watch it at that time, it will be available on catch-up via the streaming platform,
Full list of British Soap Award nominees
The shortlist for the awards were announced earlier in the year. It includes:
BEST BRITISH SOAP
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
BEST LEADING PERFORMER
- Emmerdale: Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle)
- Emmerdale: Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Miligan)
- EastEnders: Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater)
- EastEnders: Kellie Bright (Linda Carter)
VILLAIN OF THE YEAR
- Coronation Street: Calum Lill (Joel Deering)
- EastEnders: Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar)
- Emmerdale: Ned Porteous (Joe Tate)
- Hollyoaks: Tyler Conti (Abe Fielding)
BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE
- Coronation Street: Jack P. Shepherd (David Platt)
- EastEnders: Patsy Palmer (Bianca Jackson)
- Emmerdale: Nicola Wheeler (Nicola King)
- Hollyoaks: Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen)
Panel Voted Categories:
BEST FAMILY
- Coronation Street: The Platts
- EastEnders: The Slaters
- Emmerdale: The Dingles
- Hollyoaks: The Osbornes
BEST DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE
- Coronation Street: Peter Ash (Paul Foreman)
- EastEnders: Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell)
- Emmerdale: Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle)
- Hollyoaks: Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne)
BEST SINGLE EPISODE
- Coronation Street: Mason’s Death
- EastEnders: Phil’s Psychosis: The Mitchells In 1985
- Emmerdale: April’s Life On The Streets
- Hollyoaks: Hollyoaks Time Jump
BEST ON-SCREEN PARTNERSHIP
- Coronation Street: Alison King & Vicky Myer (Carla Connor & Lisa Swain)
- EastEnders: Rudolph Walker & Angela Wynter (Patrick & Yolande Trueman)
- Emmerdale: William Ash & Beth Cordingly (Caleb Milligan & Ruby Fox-Miligan)
- Hollyoaks: Nathaniel Dass & Oscar Curtis (Dillon Ray & Lucas Hay)
BEST NEWCOMER
- Coronation Street: Jacob Roberts (Kit Green)
- EastEnders: Laura Doddington (Nicola Mitchell)
- Emmerdale: Shebz Miah (Kammy Hadiq)
- Hollyoaks: Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne)
BEST STORYLINE
- Coronation Street: Paul’s Battle With MND
- EastEnders: Phil Mitchell: Hypermasculinity In Crisis
- Emmerdale: Belle & Tom - Domestic Abuse
- Hollyoaks: Sibling Sexual Abuse
BEST YOUNG PERFORMER
- Coronation Street: Will Flanagan (Joseph Winter-Brown)
- EastEnders: Sonny Kendall (Tommy Moon)
- Emmerdale: Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor)
- Hollyoaks: Noah Holdsworth (Oscar Osborne)
SCENE OF THE YEAR
- Coronation Street: Mason’s Death
- EastEnders: Angie Watts' Shock Return
- Emmerdale: Amy’s Deathly Plunge Reveals A Grisly Secret
- Hollyoaks: Mercedes Confronts Her Mortality
How are the awards decided?
The awards are voted on by a mix of viewers and industry panels - with gongs like Best Soap being decided by the fans. Voting opened earlier in the year but has since closed ahead of the ceremony this evening.
