Celebrity Big Brother 2025: every star who has been evicted so far - and when they left

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 13:30 BST

7 housemates have left Celebrity Big Brother so far in the 2025 series 👁

It has been another dramatic season of Celebrity Big Brother. 13 stars entered the famous house nearly three weeks ago but just six remain.

The most recent eviction saw a third of the housemates sent packing on Triple Tuesday. However with the final taking place in just a few hours - soon the house will be empty again.

A clear favourite to win the 2025 series of the ITV reality show has emerged. While viewers can already use their five votes to help pick the winner.

The start time for the final has been confirmed - find out more here. Audiences are also being reminded that Late & Live will follow, but on a different channel.

Former Tory MP was the first celebrity out of the house in Series 24. He was evicted on Day 5 and is not one of the finalists

1. Michael Fabricant - evicted Day 5

Former Tory MP was the first celebrity out of the house in Series 24. He was evicted on Day 5 and is not one of the finalists

Hollywood bigshot Mickey Rourke was removed from the house because of his behaviour in Day 6. He has not made it to the 2025 final.

2. Mickey Rourke - removed Day 6

Hollywood bigshot Mickey Rourke was removed from the house because of his behaviour in Day 6. He has not made it to the 2025 final.

Trisha managed to last just over a week in the Big Brother house. She was evicted on Day 9 - and is not one of the 2025 finalists.

3. Trisha Goddard - evicted Day 9

Trisha managed to last just over a week in the Big Brother house. She was evicted on Day 9 - and is not one of the 2025 finalists.

Olympic legend Daley lasted almost two weeks in the house - but he was evicted on Day 12 by the public. He is not one of the finalists.

4. Daley Thompson - evicted Day 12

Olympic legend Daley lasted almost two weeks in the house - but he was evicted on Day 12 by the public. He is not one of the finalists.

