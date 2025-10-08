The Celebrity Traitors is here and the exits have already begun 🚨📺

The Traitors Castle has welcomed some new guests.

18 celebs have signed-up to take part in the hit show.

But who did not make it through the first episode?

The Celebrity Traitors is one of the most anticipated shows of the year and it is finally here. After months of rumours and anticipation, the infamous castle has welcomed some very familiar guests.

For the inaugural season of the all-star spin-off, the BBC has assembled a truly incredible cast. It includes the likes of YouTube favourites, chart-topping singers, and Olympic legends.

Claudia Winkleman has pulled on her fingerless gloves once more and is back on hosting duties. She has shared her biggest fear about doing Celebrity Traitors.

The celebs have now stepped through the doors of the famous castle in the Scottish Highlands and the first group of traitors has been selected. See who are under the cloaks.

But who left the show in the first episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What happened on The Celebrity Traitors tonight?

The Celebrity Traitors cast | BBC

The all-star line-up might have expected special treatment, but the BBC quickly had some tricks up its sleeves. Unlike the regular version, the stars arrived at the castle by car instead of on train.

And once they arrived at the doors, the cars quickly turned around and drove them to an ominous looking graveyard. Clare Balding declared: “We’ve started straight away”.

Each of the graves had one of the celebrities' names etched into it and Claudia was waiting for them. She told them “we are starting as we mean to go on, surrounded by death”.

Before even heading to the roundtable to discover who will be the traitors - the first challenge took place. The players had the chance to find a shield to protect them from the initial murder - but only six of the 18 would be able to secure one.

Jonathan Ross was the first to get one, followed by ex-rugby star Joe Marler and then Joe Wilkinson. The final three shields went to Kate Garraway, Charlotte Church, and Celia Imrie.

The first roundtable saw Claudia pick her initial team of traitors and the line-up included Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr, and Cat Burns. However, the first night was one without a murder - so they couldn’t try out the quill just yet.

After the trio had discovered the identities of their fellow traitors, Claudia surprised them by telling them that the first murder they pull off will have to be in plain sight. But there was a mission before that could happen.

The celebs had to pull a trojan horse, but it wasn’t that simple. Four gates stood in their way and they had “30 minutes” to haul it, stopping for questions at each of the gates.

There was a further twist, the players could sacrifice one of the shields secured the day before to open a gate. Clare accidentally locked in an answer before anyone had offered it up - and Charlotte ended up sacrificing her shield, in order to open it.

But it did cast quite a bit of suspicion on Clare - with Tom wondering if it was part of an elaborate traitors plan to get people to give up their shields. Alas, it was simply misfortune.

Fortunately, they had figured it out after that first gate and got through the others without having to sacrifice any more shields. They got the horse to the end on time and managed to set it ablaze and earned £15,000 to the prize pot.

Before the episode was over, our newly minted traitors discovered how they would carry out the murder in plain sight. It involved a complicated scheme where they had to rub a plant, then touch the victim’s face - however it was said to be a ‘slow-acting’ venom.

Who left Celebrity Traitors tonight?

Unlike usual season starters, none of the celebrities left in this episode. A murder did not happen on the first night, and we didn’t get a round table in this premiere.

The episode ended with the traitors being tasked with murdering in plain sight. See above for more details.

But while one of the faithfuls will become the traitors first victim, it was left on a cliffhanger. Viewers will have to wait until tomorrow (October 9) to find out who it will be.

