Celebrity Traitors will reveal the first banishment of 2025 - but who will it be? 🕵️‍♂️📺

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Traitors will finally resolve that cliffhanger.

The first banishment of the season is about to take place.

But who were the latest celebs to leave?

We will be updating this article throughout the Celebrity Traitors episode 3 this evening (October 15). Stick with us for the recap on the latest murders and banishments.

It has been an agonising wait for Celebrity Traitors to return after its all too brief start last week. Before we’d barely got to know the incredible cast, the first two episodes were over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After six long days, the show is set to return to BBC One tonight (October 15) and will pick up at the roundtable. The predictions are in and one of the celebs has been named favourite to be banished this evening.

The start time for the latest episode has been confirmed, and fans might need reminding after the long break. Plus find out when the next episode is on.

Who was previously eliminated from Celerity Traitors?

Kate Garraway has raised suspicions from some fellow faithful stars in The Celebrity Traitors | BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Over the course of the first two episodes of the season, only one of the celebrities left the castle. The first episode saw no departures at all and so far there has just been one ‘murder’.

The cliffhanger at the end of the premiere saw the trio Traitors trying to pull off a murder in plain sight. It was not resolved until the second episode, when it was revealed that Alan Carr had picked singer (and one of his pals) Paloma Faith to be the unlucky victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paloma is so far the only celebrity to have been eliminated from the show. In the second episode the celebs went to the roundtable for the first banishment, but viewers were left on a cliffhanger.

Who left The Celebrity Traitors in episode 3?

The show’s list of exits looks set to increase rather dramatically in tonight’s (October 15) episode. The first banishment is set to be revealed, while the traitors will strike again.

A preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “After the first banishment sends shockwaves throughout the castle, the traitors don't wait long to commit their next murder. As a new day dawns, the celebrity players turn their focus to a mission that forces them to work very closely as a team under punishing conditions.

The Celebrity Traitors returns after an almost week-long cliffhanger. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

“But as night falls, will they continue to collaborate at the round table and catch a traitor, or will they inadvertently banish a fellow faithful?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It suggests we could see as many as three exits in episode three. Although, they have enjoyed major cliffhangers so far in the early part of the season.

Who was banished tonight?

In a cruel twist, the show left viewers on a cliffhanger just as the first banishment was about to take place on Thursday (October 9). Four celebs were at risk including:

Kate Garraway (3 votes)

Niko Omilana (3 votes)

Tameka Epson (2 votes)

Tom Daley (1 vote)

Out of the 18 remaining celebs, only half have cast their votes, so anything could happen when the action picks up. A favourite to leave has been named.

We will update this article with the identity of the banished celebrity once it has been revealed in this evening's episode. Stick with us for more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who was murdered tonight?

The Traitors are set to strike once more and will claim another famous victim. But who will they pick once they gather for a conclave in the Traitors Tower?

We will update this article with the identity of the murdered celeb during tonight’s episode. Stay tuned.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.