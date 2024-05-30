Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Legendary DJ duos Sigma and Freemasons have been announced as special guests to perform at this summer’s epic Ministry Of Sound Classical concert at Warwick Castle!

This night, like no other, a celebration of classic dance music, will also feature the 50-piece London Concert Orchestra, on Saturday, July 20, from 5.30pm.

BUY TICKETS: General admission tickets are £52.50 and VIP tickets are £105, all prices plus booking fees - CLICK HERE.

Immerse yourself in the timeless beats and electrifying energy as he show re-orchestrates and reimagines the greatest dance compilations of all time, set against a breathtaking backdrop of light and lasers

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feel the energy and get ready to dance this summer - grab your tickets now before they go!

It promises an evening of unparalleled musical magic beneath the stars.

Ministry Of Sound Classical is brought to life by the stunning 50-piece London Concert Orchestra and sensational vocalists.

Following a string of sold-out shows in 2023, the renowned concert is poised to take centre stage in the grounds of this incredible venue, embodying centuries of history, majesty, and architectural splendour.

Audiences will betreated to the ultimate dance compilations of all time, featuring classic tracks meticulously reimagined in time with euphoric lasers and other stunning lights.

The magic will unfold courtesy of the magnificent orchestra, whose musical prowess promises to breathe new life into timeless favourites.

Marking over 25 years since its inception, The Annual Classical promises an unforgettable journey through the most beloved dance hits of the 90s.

From The Chemical Brothers' infectious Hey Boy Hey Girl, to Dario G's anthemic Sunchyme and Faithless' iconic Insomnia, the setlist is a celebration of the era's most cherished tunes.

Set to a euphoric laser light production the show also features the stunning 50-piece London Concert Orchestra

Dance fans will can anticipate the pulse-pounding beats of Fatboy Slim's Right Here, Right Now and a myriad of other chart-toppers that defined an era.

The Ministry of Sound Classical experience transcends mere music.

It's a fusion of auditory and visual splendor, with a thrilling laser light production enhancing every note and rhythm.