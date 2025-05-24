Doctor Who has a two-part finale in 2025 - and the first episode is out today (May 24).

Doctor Who is heading back to earth this week.

It is the first of a two-part episode coming to the BBC.

But what time is it on and how can you watch?

Doctor Who will be keeping audiences on the edge of their seats with a two-part season finale in 2025. The Doctor and Belinda have returned to Earth but will find it “much changed”.

Last week the show was sandwiched between the FA Cup final and Eurovision Song Contest. It will return to a more normal early evening time for the latest episode.

But what time will it be on TV and how can you watch it? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Doctor Who this week?

The most recent episode ended with a double whammy of twists. First the Tardis returned to Earth in 2025 after weeks of trying but The Doctor and Belinda were hit by an explosion.

Meanwhile Mrs Flood was revealed to be old time antagonist The Rani - another Time Lord. She ‘bi-generated’ and split into two played by Anita Dobson and Archie Panjabi.

The preview for the first part of the season finale, via Radio Times, reads: “The Doctor returns Belinda home to a world that has changed beyond recognition since she left it.

“Reunited with Ruby and their allies at UNIT, the Doctor faces a terrible alliance of old enemies and must learn the truth behind what has befallen Earth before midnight.”

What time is Doctor Who on TV today?

The episode is already streaming on iPlayer (and Disney+ for international audiences) at the time of publishing. During both of the Fifteenth Doctor’s seasons so far episodes have been available via on demand platforms from 8am GMT.

It will still be broadcast on terrestrial TV later today (May 24). The episode is due to start at 6.50pm and will run for around 45 minutes - finishing at 7.35pm approximately.

