Love Island is nearing the conclusion and very soon one couple will be crowned the winner of series 12. The date for the final has been set and a pair of frontrunners has emerged.

Starting back in June, the show promised more “drama” than ever, and it has lived up to the hype. Plenty of faces have come through the villa in the weeks since the season started earlier in the summer.

From dumpings to re-couplings, public votes, and even a voluntary departure, Love Island has had it all in 2025. So many stars have come and gone over the weeks that you might have forgotten every departure so far.

Lets take a look back at all of the Love Islanders who have left the villa in series 12 so far. This article is up-to-date as of July 29 - it does contain details from the season through to today’s date, in case you are behind. So spoiler warning.

1 . Sophie Lee - Day 2 It was a short and sweet stay in the Love Island villa for Sophie. She was the first person to be dumped in series 12 - being sent home on Day 2, after an early re-coupling. | ITV Photo: ITV

2 . Blu Chegini - Day 4 (returned Day 43) At the end of the first week in the villa there was another re-coupling and Day 1 islander Blu was dumped on Day 4. He made a surprise return to the villa on Day 43 and is still competing currently. | ITV Photo: ITV

3 . Malisha Jordan - Day 8 Having arrived as a bombshell on Day 5, Malisha was unfortunately the third islander to be dumped in series 12. She was sent home on Day 8. | ITV Photo: ITV