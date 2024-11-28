GBBO star Dylan has admitted his ‘doubts’ 🍰

Dylan won the hearts of audiences during The Great British Bake Off.

He struggled in the final - and fans flocked to social media to commiserate on his behalf.

The fan favourite has broken his silence after the final.

The Great British Bake Off’s youngest star Dylan baked his way into the hearts of viewers across the country this autumn.

Over 10 weeks, he became a fan favourite and had the best odds with the bookies before the final. However he struggled across all three challenges and Georgie was crowned the winner.

Dylan’s supporters took to social media to offer their sympathy and support for the baker during the final as it became clear that it wasn’t going to be a dream ending for him. But he has now broken his silence and made a telling admission.

Dylan admits GBBO ‘doubts’

Dylan | Channel 4

Following the heartbreak of the Great British Bake Off final on Tuesday (November 26), Dylan took to Instagram and shared his thoughts in a lengthy post. He wrote: “I couldn’t have ever imagined I’d be in the final, I barely baked before the show, every week was a different beast, so with every week I learnt so much in order to get through.

“I took the whole show a week at a time, never stopping to look back at what I’d done, and now it’s over, I’m a finalist. That’s unreal to me.

“I’m sad it’s over, the last year of my life has been intertwined with bake off, and everything amazing that comes with it. The people, the food, the creativity, the fun and the challenge. I will miss it all so much.”

He continued: “That being said I am very excited and ready for the future. I can finally say that, and that’s exciting in itself. Thank you for watching. I feel lucky to have shared it all with my family, I’m grateful to have always had them be such an important aspect of my life.

“To all the other bakers, I’m so glad to have shared this all with you, and I truly couldn’t have imagined it any other way. I had doubts about all of it at the beginning, but you all made me feel so comfortable. Such an extraordinary group of people.

“I will forever relish the memories of our dinners, an absolute highlight of my life, free food and fantastic company.”

Bake Off fan favourite’s glowing praise for finalists

Dylan was full of praise for his fellow GBBO finalists - Christiaan and winner Georgie. His post on Instagram can be found embedded in this article.

Talking about winner Georgie, he wrote: “Watching the show has made me remember how delicious everything you made was, I’m craving your bakes all the time. You’re so fun to be around, no matter the situation we’d find ourselves in, I loved chatting and spending time with you, I always leave our conversations feeling refreshed and joyful.”

For Christiaan, he said: “Your bakes this week were next level, and visually stunning, as always. Thanks so much for your help, you were a life saver. You’re an inspiration to me, you’re so cool and fun to be around. I love sharing ideas with you and letting our minds go off about something. Your perspective and talent is totally unique, yet you’re so humble and also hilarious!”

