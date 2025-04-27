Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spoilers for Grace series 5 up to and including: Find Them Dead 🚨

Grace is set to conclude its fifth season on ITV this evening. The Brighton CID was rocked last week after a traitor was revealed to be in their midst.

John Simm stars in the acclaimed crime drama - and you can see who else has returned for the latest season. It is set in and filmed around the south coast of England.

The show has been broadcast weekly on Sunday nights on ITV throughout April, but the full boxset is already available on ITVX - for those who can’t wait to watch more. It has been another season full of stunning twists and turns.

But how did Grace season five end and will there be a sixth series? Here’s all you need to know:

How did Grace series 5 end? Explained

It has been confirmed that grace series 5 will air in Spring. Credit: ITV | ITV

Following Cassian Pewe’s (Sam Hoare) downfall and arrest in the previous episode, Roy Grace receives a letter from him in the final moments of the series 5 finale. He went to speak to him in prison and Cassian warned him about the threat from Benchdale OCG (organised crime gang).

He warns that they will be seeking revenge with the ominous phrase an “eye for an eye” and says they are out for blood. The season ends with a close up of Roy’s face, looking concerned.

It sets the table for further clashes with the Benchdale OCG in future episodes.

Will there be a 6th series of Grace?

Grace has been renewed for a sixth series on ITV. The announcement was made in February prior to the start of the current season - and it is no surprise as the show saw its numbers jump to over 5 million for episode two.

So viewers can expect the cliff-hanger to get resolved when the show eventually returns in the future. There is no exact date for when series 6 could arrive, however there was less than a year between series 4 and 5.

The fourth season was released in September 2024 on ITV, while the fifth season aired weekly in April of this year. It is a gap of just seven months - but Grace has released a series every year since 2021, so you can likely expect it to return in 2026 based on the past trends.

