House of Guinness has left viewers wanting more - but will there be a series 2? 🍻📺

House of Guinness was served up on Netflix last month.

Viewers have been left champing at the bit for more.

But will there be a second series of Steven Knight’s show?

House of the Guinness fans have been left hoping they can return to the Netflix bar for another round soon. The historical drama finally landed on streaming last month and quickly proved to be a hit.

Created by the mind behind Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, the show follows the family behind the legendary brewing company. Transporting viewers back to the 19th century, it charts their fortunes after the death of patriarch Benjamin Guinness.

Boasting a cast full of recognisable faces, the show has quickly captured the imagination. It’s eight episode run proving to be perfect for a weekend binge.

But will it be back for a second round? Here’s all you need to know:

Will there be House of Guinness season 2?

The premiere for Netflix's House of Guinness took place in London. Photo: Ben Blackall/Netflix | Ben Blackall/Netflix

Netflix has not yet officially announced a second season, but it was only released on September 25. Any decision on its future will be based on a range of factors including viewing figures.

It was the third most watched English language show globally on Netflix between September 22 and 29, according to Tudum . In just four days it managed to amass 35.7 million hours viewed - and is number 2 on the UK charts on October 6.

Creator Steven Knight has openly spoken about wanting to continue the show. He told Radio Times he had “obviously thought about where it can go and how far it can go”.

Knight added: “You always have an ambition to take it all the way, but we will see."

Who is in the cast of House of Guinness?

The show is set to feature plenty of recognisable faces when it lands on streaming later this year. Former Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson has returned to acting and is part of the cast.

One-time favourite to be the next James Bond, James Norton is also set to appear in the show. Viewers will remember him from Happy Valley as well as ITV’s Playing Nice from earlier in the year.

House of Guinness. | Ben Blackall/Netflix

Netflix has confirmed the main cast for the show. It includes:

Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air, Manhunt) will play Arthur Guinness

Louis Partridge (Disclaimer, Enola Holmes) will play Edward Guinness

Emily Fairn (The Responder, Saturday Night) will play Anne Plunket (née Guinness)

Fionn O’Shea (Normal People, Dance First) will play Benjamin Guinness

James Norton (Happy Valley, Bob Marley: One Love) will play Sean Rafferty

Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country, Smother) will play Aunt Agnes Guinness

Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, In The Land of Saints and Sinners) will play Byron Hedges

Niamh McCormack (Everything Now, The Magic Flute) will play Ellen Cochrane

Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone S1 & S2, Obituary) will play Lady Olivia Hedges

Ann Skelly (The Nevers, The Sandman S2) will play Adelaide Guinness

Seamus O’Hara (Blue Lights, An Irish Goodbye) will play Patrick Cochrane

Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, The Long Shadow) will play John Potter

David Wilmot (Station Eleven, Bodkin) will play Bonnie Champion

Michael Colgan (Say Nothing, The Regime) will play Rev Henry Gratton

Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap, The Wolf, The Fox And The Leopard) will play Lady Christine O'Madden

Hilda Fay (The Woman In The Wall, Spilt Milk (forthcoming)) will play Sultan

Elizabeth Daulau (Andor, Wicked) will play Lady Henrietta St Lawrence

How many episodes are in House of Guinness?

The first season of the historical drama is set to have eight episodes. All of them are released at the same time today (September 25), just in time for a weekend binge.

Filming took place in north west England, in locations such as Liverpool, Stockport, and Cheshire.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

